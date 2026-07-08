Day Pitney Can't Be Cut Off From New Counsel, Client Says

By Aaron Keller ( July 8, 2026, 4:46 PM EDT) -- A former Connecticut chief justice's ethics gaffe cannot preclude fellow lawyers at Day Pitney LLP from communicating with new counsel for John B. Clinton, a private equity management firm owner locked in a 13-year-old, $1.3 million corporate windup lawsuit, Clinton has urged a Connecticut state court judge to conclude....
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