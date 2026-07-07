Del. Chancery Dismisses World Energy's Air Products Suit
By Jarek Rutz ( July 7, 2026, 9:09 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Chancery Court dismissed a lawsuit by World Energy LLC seeking to force Air Products and Chemicals Inc. to resume work on a stalled $2 billion sustainable aviation fuel project, ruling that World Energy repeatedly failed to meet its own payment obligations and therefore could not compel Air Products to continue performing under the parties' agreements....
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