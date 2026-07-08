Mexico Says Toyota To Stay, New Auto Investment Coming

By Dylan Moroses ( July 8, 2026, 3:31 PM EDT) -- The Mexican government said Toyota will retain operations in the country following the automaker's announcement to move some production of its Tacoma truck to the U.S., and indicated a new $500 million investment by an unnamed auto manufacturer will be announced imminently....
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