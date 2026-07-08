EU's Top Court Rules Out Joint VAT Liability In Greek Case

By Jack McLoone ( July 8, 2026, 7:22 PM EDT) -- A person classified as liable for paying value-added taxes in one European Union member country owed by an entity established in another member country cannot also be held jointly and severally liable for those taxes, the EU's top court said Wednesday....
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