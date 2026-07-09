Sandoz's Patent Loss Blocks Antitrust Suit, 4th Circ. Told

By Bryan Koenig ( July 9, 2026, 6:35 PM EDT) -- Retired U.S. Circuit Judge Paul R. Michel is backing Amgen against Sandoz's Fourth Circuit appeal, arguing in an amicus brief that the final say over now-nixed allegations of blocked biosimilar competition to arthritis drug Enbrel came when Amgen successfully sued Sandoz for patent infringement....
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