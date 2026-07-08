Del. Judge Recuses Herself From Apollo $570M Payout Suit
By Katryna Perera ( July 8, 2026, 7:29 PM EDT) -- The Delaware vice chancellor presiding over litigation regarding a $570 million payout to Apollo Global Management Inc. insiders has disqualified herself from the case after a possible conflict of interest arose due to her former role as an attorney with Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP, which was involved in a merger with ties to the payout....
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