Top 5 Immigration Court Rulings Of 2026: Midyear Report

By Britain Eakin ( July 8, 2026, 8:38 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump's immigration agenda has largely prevailed in federal courts so far this year, with one glaring exception: when the U.S. Supreme Court struck down his birthright citizenship executive order as unconstitutional....
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