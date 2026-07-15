Cornyn, Tillis Still Waver On Blanche AG Bid After Hearing
By Courtney Bublé ( July 15, 2026, 4:07 PM EDT) -- Todd Blanche had his nomination hearing to be attorney general on Wednesday and two key Republican senators still have yet to say if they will support him....
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