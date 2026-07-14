Justices Seek More Funds Over Increased Threats, Talk Ethics

By Courtney Bublé ( July 14, 2026, 4:46 PM EDT) -- U.S. Supreme Court Justices Amy Coney Barrett and Elena Kagan made rare Capitol Hill appearances Tuesday, discussing the court's budget request for fiscal 2027, the "shadow docket" and ethics issues....
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