McCarter Trial Judge Has 'Serious Doubts' About NY Expert

By Brian Steele ( July 8, 2026, 8:15 PM EDT) -- The Hartford judge presiding over a $22.5 million lawsuit against McCarter & English LLP and a former partner said Wednesday he had "serious doubts" about allowing testimony from a defense expert, but let him proceed as long as he did not claim to interpret New York law....
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