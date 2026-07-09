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Ex-Associate Says Jackson Lewis Pushed Her Out After Leave

By MJ Koo ( July 9, 2026, 2:25 PM EDT) -- A former associate attorney who was on the partnership track at Jackson Lewis PC has brought suit against the employment law firm in California state court, alleging that it refused to accommodate her temporary medical restrictions after she returned from leave and pressured her to accept a demotion or resign....

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