Arizona Atty Faces Possible Sanctions Over Bogus Quotes

By Emily Sawicki ( July 9, 2026, 4:03 PM EDT) -- An Arizona federal judge is mulling fee sanctions against an attorney found to have included erroneous quotations in a brief she filed in her client's employment discrimination case, amid what he called her history of "improper litigation conduct" in the pending matter and previous cases....
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