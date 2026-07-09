CFTC Puts CME's 24/7 Crude Oil Contract Trading On Ice
By Aislinn Keely ( July 9, 2026, 7:25 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Thursday slammed the brakes on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange's plan to offer round-the-clock trading on crude oil futures, calling the exchange's attempt to self-certify the contracts "wholly inappropriate" after the agency publicly sought feedback on the risks of 24/7 trading in the energy industry....
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