Colo. Panel Nixes Developer's $1.2M Atty Fee Award

By Rachel Konieczny ( July 9, 2026, 7:20 PM EDT) -- Colorado appellate judges held for the first time Thursday that a trial court's order denying a request for attorney fees is not final and appealable until the trial court resolves every party's fee request, siding with a property owners association's bid to reverse a developer's $1.26 million fee award....
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