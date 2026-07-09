Colo. Judge Stays CU Regent's Suit To Determine Immunity

By Zach Dupont ( July 9, 2026, 8:19 PM EDT) -- A member of the University of Colorado Board of Regents asked a federal judge Wednesday to declare an interlocutory appeal to the Tenth Circuit from university officials she alleges sanctioned her over protected speech frivolous, asking the court to keep jurisdiction over future proceedings over whether board members have immunity....
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