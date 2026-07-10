Judge Says $57M Asset Freeze Skips 8 In Chapter 7 Clawback
By Clara Geoghegan ( July 10, 2026, 6:12 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut federal judge clarified that her recent ruling putting a hold on $57.4 million in clawback litigation from the Chapter 7 trustee of pump manufacturer The Nash Engineering Co. does not apply to eight defendants who were not initially served notice of a prejudgment remedy motion....
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