Reed Smith Creates AI-Focused Legal Services Team

By Emily Johnson ( July 10, 2026, 4:38 PM EDT) -- Reed Smith LLP has created a department to bring lawyers, e-discovery and AI professionals and others to support clients and the firm with legal, business and technology-focused guidance, and tapped a partner in Philadelphia to spearhead the effort....
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