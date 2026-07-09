Woodward Running DOJ Antitrust Division Alarms Observers

By Bryan Koenig ( July 9, 2026, 5:33 PM EDT) -- When Associate Attorney General Stanley E. Woodward Jr. quietly took over direct oversight late last month of the U.S. Department of Justice's Antitrust Division, there was no formal announcement, no White House action or U.S. Senate consultation, and little to signal what lies ahead....
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