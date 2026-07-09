Grassley Claims Smith's Team Mishandled Classified Docs

By Jack Karp ( July 9, 2026, 4:42 PM EDT) -- Individuals working in then-special counsel Jack Smith's office may have mishandled classified information while investigating President Donald Trump, according to messages obtained by the Senate Judiciary Committee, committee Chair Sen. Chuck Grassley has told the U.S. Department of Justice....
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