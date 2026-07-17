Wash. Gov.'s High Court Pick Aims To Hold Off 3 Challengers

By Ben Adlin ( July 17, 2026, 12:04 PM EDT) -- In one of the most hotly contested races in this year's Washington Supreme Court, Justice Theo Angelis — who took the high court bench in April after being appointed by Gov. Bob Ferguson — will attempt to defend his Position 5 seat from three challengers, each with a different pitch to voters....
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