Clifford Chance-Led EasyJet Agrees To £5.7B Bid From Apollo
By Dawood Fakhir ( July 10, 2026, 11:15 AM BST) -- EasyJet PLC said Friday that it has agreed to support a takeover offer of approximately £5.7 billion ($7.6 billion) from asset management giant Apollo and no longer intends to recommend Castlelake's £5.2 billion bid announced on Monday....
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