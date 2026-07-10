German, Dutch Arrest 2 In €300M VAT Fraud Involving Autos

By Kevin Pinner ( July 10, 2026, 4:04 PM EDT) -- German and Dutch authorities have arrested two individuals linked to a group involved in a value-added tax fraud with imported cars that has created around €300 million ($342 million) in estimated losses, the European Public Prosecutor's Office in Cologne said Friday....
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