Mich. Panel Orders Age-Based Resentencing For Murderers

By Elizabeth Daley ( July 10, 2026, 6:35 PM EDT) -- A Michigan state appellate panel upheld the murder convictions of two men in the 2011 robbery and fatal shooting of a Flint woman, but ruled that both must be resentenced under state law, because they were 19 years old when they committed the crimes....
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