Oura Health Swaps In Sidley For Quinn After Ex-CEO's DQ Bid
By Dorothy Atkins ( July 10, 2026, 2:12 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge granted Oura Health's request to swap in Sidley Austin LLP for Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP in breach-of-contract litigation by the fitness tracker company's former CEO after the ex-executive sought to disqualify Quinn Emanuel for purportedly having access to his confidential data....
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