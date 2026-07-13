Nexans Can't Appeal £10M Wind Farm Cartel Damages Award

By Eddie Beaver ( July 13, 2026, 3:26 PM BST) -- Power cable giant Nexans cannot challenge an order to pay the developers of the London Array wind farm £10.6 million ($14.2 million) over inflated high-voltage cable prices, as a London appeals court has ruled that Nexans' participation in a cartel had to be taken as a "hard fact."...
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.