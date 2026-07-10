Crypto Firms Urge CFTC To Tailor Rules, CME Urges Caution
By Aislinn Keely ( July 10, 2026, 9:47 PM EDT) -- Cryptocurrency industry groups and firms are urging the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission to make regulatory tweaks to ensure blockchain-based financial products aren't burdened by unsuitable requirements of traditional registration categories, while some traditional finance players told the agency to tread carefully as it considers deregulation for fintech businesses....
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