Labor Contract Bill Would Introduce Sweeping Risks For Cos.

By Haley Crum, Catherine Burgett and Richard Cleary ( July 16, 2026, 5:59 PM EDT) -- On June 9, a bipartisan majority of the U.S. House of Representatives surprisingly passed the Faster Labor Contracts Act. The private sector employer community has largely ignored the FLCA, as few believed it had any chance in the current Congress. In light of last month's development, however, that must change....
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