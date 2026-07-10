Judge Shields Anti-Abortion Groups From New Mich. Bias Law

By Grace Elletson ( July 10, 2026, 6:52 PM EDT) -- A federal judge ruled Friday that two anti-abortion organizations do not have to comply with a Michigan law that prevents employers from discriminating against workers who have had an abortion, stating they're likely to succeed on their claims that the statute illegally infringes on their missions and free speech....
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