IRS Experts Undervalued Ala. Land Gift, Partnership Says

By Molly Moses ( July 13, 2026, 6:59 PM EDT) -- IRS experts erred at trial in relying on other land sales to calculate a value of under $1 million for Alabama property donated to a conservation group in 2017, far below the $28 million determined by the partnership's appraiser, the partnership told the U.S. Tax Court....
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