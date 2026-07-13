Mich. Hospital Hit With WARN Act Suit Over 3-Day Notice
By Melanie Dorsey ( July 13, 2026, 4:08 PM EDT) -- The Michigan Nurses Association on Friday accused a southwestern Michigan hospital of violating the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act by only giving three days' notice before shutting down and laying off nearly all its workforce....
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