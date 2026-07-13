Holland & Hart Adds Crowell & Moring Group Co-Chair In DC

By Jack Rodgers ( July 13, 2026, 4:30 PM EDT) -- Holland & Hart LLP has hired the co-chair of Crowell & Moring LLP's environmental group, who spent more than 16 years with the firm and helped support San Francisco in a U.S. Supreme Court fight to invalidate portions of federal sewer and wastewater system permits....
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