What FERC Concurrences Reveal About Large Load Priorities
By Jason Marshall and Trevor Tomlinson ( July 24, 2026, 5:19 PM EDT) -- Much has already been written about the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's June 18 show cause orders directing regional grid operators and transmission owners to defend or reform their tariff procedures governing how data centers, manufacturing facilities and other large energy consumers connect to and use the electric grid....
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