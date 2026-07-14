AstraZeneca To Acquire Lung Cancer Drug License For $1.5B
By Dawood Fakhir ( July 14, 2026, 1:18 PM BST) -- Multinational pharma giant AstraZeneca said Tuesday that it has agreed to acquire worldwide rights to develop and commercialize a lung cancer drug for as much as $1.5 billion from Chinese pharma company Dizal Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd....
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