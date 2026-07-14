Calif. Bar Settles With Administrators Of 'Disastrous' Bar Exam

By Andrea Keckley ( July 14, 2026, 3:07 PM EDT) -- The State Bar of California has reached a settlement with the administrators of its "disastrous" February 2025 bar exam, whose array of highly publicized technical glitches prevented hundreds of aspiring lawyers from completing the test....
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