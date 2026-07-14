8th Circ. Says Judge Must Explain Community Service Term
By Parker Quinlan ( July 14, 2026, 7:24 PM EDT) -- A Missouri man who had his sentence commuted as one of the final official acts of President Joe Biden will continue to be incarcerated after the Eighth Circuit on Tuesday refused to overturn a finding that he violated his probation while in a halfway house....
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