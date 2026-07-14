Fed 'Racing' To Hit Genius Act Rules Deadline, Warsh Says

By Jon Hill ( July 14, 2026, 10:52 PM EDT) -- Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh told lawmakers Tuesday that the central bank is "racing" to meet a looming deadline for drafting certain rules required by the Genius Act, the landmark stablecoin law that other federal regulators have already proposed regulations to implement....
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