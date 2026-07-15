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USPTO Officials Stress That Patent Interviews Are Still Vital

By Theresa Schliep ( July 15, 2026, 7:18 PM EDT) -- Officials from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Wednesday emphasized that interviews with examiners are still an essential part of the patent prosecution process, disclaiming what one leader called "this misnomer that interviews are now disfavored" in the wake of a policy change. ...

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