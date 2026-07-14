Ky. Law Prof Wants Court To Block Judge For Dean Pick

By Hailey Konnath ( July 14, 2026, 10:52 PM EDT) -- A University of Kentucky law professor asked a federal court to block U.S. District Judge Gregory Van Tatenhove from becoming the next law school dean, claiming that the appointment has "stripped the faculty" of their credibility on the basis of peer review....
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