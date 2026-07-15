How Does Your Compensation Stack Up? Take Our Survey

Is your compensation keeping pace with the rate of inflation? Do you know what your colleagues made last year? Help Law360 Pulse answer these questions and more in this year's Law Firm Compensation Survey.



Your input in our fourth annual Law Firm Compensation Survey will help Law360 Pulse understand more about compensation in the legal industry. You can explore the results of last year's survey here.



We aggregate all responses and never directly attribute answers to individual respondents.



We count on broad participation to produce meaningful results.

Take the survey

For questions, please contact surveys@law360.com.





