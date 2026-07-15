Fed. Circ. Won't Reopen Challenges To Biometric Sensor IP
By Adam Lidgett ( July 15, 2026, 4:40 PM EDT) -- Assa Abloy lost its bid to reinstate challenges to a pair of biometric sensor patents Wednesday when the Federal Circuit backed Patent Trial and Appeal Board decisions that the Swedish manufacturing company failed to show claims in the patents were invalid....
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