Mich. Panel Backs No-Contact Order, Sets Constitutional Test
By Melanie Dorsey ( July 15, 2026, 10:04 PM EDT) -- A woman convicted of methamphetamine possession lost her appeal of a probation condition restricting contact with her husband after a Michigan appellate panel ruled the limitation was justified by her rehabilitation, while also establishing a new legal standard for reviewing probation conditions that affect constitutional rights. ...
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