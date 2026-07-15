New Conn. High Court Rules Put Filers On Hook For AI Errors

By Aaron Keller ( July 15, 2026, 3:38 PM EDT) -- The Connecticut Appellate and Supreme Courts have published new generative artificial intelligence rules which took immediate effect this week, outlining additional paths for sanctions as the justices weigh the fate of a landlord's attorney who admitted his filings contained ChatGPT-induced errors....
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