Ill. Biz Owner Admits To Engaging In Pandemic-Era Loan Scheme
By Lauraann Wood ( July 15, 2026, 4:03 PM EDT) -- An Illinois businessman accused of participating in a pandemic-era Paycheck Protection Program loan fraud scheme that stole millions from lenders across roughly 10 months pled guilty Wednesday to a wire fraud charge over his conduct....
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