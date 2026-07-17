Top 4 Enviro Policies To Watch In The 2nd Half Of 2026

By Gautama Mehta ( July 17, 2026, 3:06 PM EDT) -- The second half of 2026 may see the outcome of federal efforts to speed up construction timelines via federal rulemaking and in Congress, and the resolution of open questions around how the repeal of a foundational climate regulation will impact energy policy....
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