Rising Star: Steptoe's Robert Kappers

By Dani Kass ( August 18, 2026, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Steptoe LLP partner Robert Kappers helped Express Mobile revive a district court infringement case against GoDaddy and then won $170 million at the subsequent trial, earning him a spot among the intellectual property law practitioners under age 40 honored by Law360 as Rising Stars....
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