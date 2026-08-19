Rising Star: Fenwick's Jon McMichael

By Ivan Moreno ( August 19, 2026, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Jon McMichael of Fenwick & West LLP helped Lashify secure a $34 million patent verdict and a Federal Circuit decision that overturned decades-long International Trade Commission precedent, and won a landmark ruling that reshaped where patent lawsuits may be filed, earning him a spot among the intellectual property attorneys under 40 honored by Law360 as Rising Stars....
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