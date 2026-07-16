FirstCash Raises Takeover Offer For UK Rival To £232M
By Dawood Fakhir ( July 16, 2026, 7:32 PM BST) -- U.S. pawnshop operator FirstCash said Thursday that it has increased its take-private bid for Ramsdens to £232 million ($313 million) in cash after discussions with advisers and shareholders of the British rival....
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