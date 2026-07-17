BIA Says Girl's Foster Care Risk Can't Block Dad's Removal

By Tom Lotshaw ( July 17, 2026, 5:06 PM EDT) -- The Board of Immigration of Appeals disagreed that a 6-year-old girl could face "exceptional hardship" in foster care after her Guatemalan father was deported, when he could just take her along instead, overturning a cancellation of removal an immigration judge granted....
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