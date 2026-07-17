2nd Circ. Backs Public Defender's Firing For Computer Misuse

By Andrea Keckley ( July 17, 2026, 3:02 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit has backed a district court's dismissal of a former public defender's lawsuit against Oneida County, New York, for firing him after he used his work computer to work on his private practice on county time, agreeing that the county did not violate his privacy rights or breach their contract....
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