Updated Fraud Sentencing Guidelines Add New Defense Tools

By Joseph De Gregorio ( July 20, 2026, 1:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Sentencing Commission has done something it hasn't done to its guidelines since 2015: It collapsed the 16-tier loss table to eight tiers, added two mitigating factors that have never existed in the guidelines, and standardized the sophisticated means enhancement across circuits....
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